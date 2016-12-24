Big-ticket gizmos of 2016

more-in

This past year has seen a great many new feats in personal technology. Many tech firms invested heavily in research into Artificial Intelligence — the kind that would make human life easier and human experience richer. We had at least three major players raising their stakes in the field of AI — Google, Amazon, Apple.

Of course, not all gizmos released this year made the right kind of explosive impact. Barely three weeks after Samsung released it, the Galaxy Note 7 had to be taken off the shelves because its battery was prone to blowing up, causing a loss of around $17 billion to the firm.

It was also a scary year for tech, with Yahoo revealing that billions more user accounts had been hacked, Twitter falling by the wayside and finding no buyers, Facebook attracting flak for the burgeoning Fake News on its platform. Of course, technology has always come with its attendent risks and pitfalls, as depicted evocatively in the Netflix series, Black Mirror, which takes an extrapolative look at the way technology is evolving and affecting human life and culture.

But here is a list of the major gizmos released this year:

VR Oculus Rift | Google Daydream View |

Phones iPhone 7 Plus | Samsung S7 Edge | Moto X | Google Pixel |

Drones GoPro Karma |

AI Google Home | Self-driving car | Amazon Echo Dot | Anki Cozmo

PCs HP Spectre | Microsoft Surface Studio |