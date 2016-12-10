Airpods hanging in the air

Each of Apple's Airpods earpieces get an independent wireless signal. | Photo: Reuters

The availability of Apple’s wireless headphones, AirPods, is delayed as the company is experiencing problems in syncing the audio output from both the earpieces, a media report said on Saturday.

According to Fortune, “technology problems with how the earpieces receive wireless signals via Bluetooth are causing delay”.

AirPods are like @BlackBerry phones: Not shipping anytime soon. — not Jony Ive (@JonyIveParody) December 10, 2016

Apple launched AirPods along with the iPhone 7 in September this year as a replacement for conventional earphones that require a headphone jack.

The company launched iPhone 7 without the headphone port. But users can still use wired earphones by using a dongle to connect them via lighting port.

“The original plan was to ship the AirPods in October, but Apple decided to delay the earphones that month without giving a reason,” the report added.