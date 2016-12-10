Technology

Airpods hanging in the air

Each of Apple's Airpods earpieces get an independent wireless signal. | Photo: Reuters  

Glitch in the bluetooth signals received by the earpieces has delayed availability

The availability of Apple’s wireless headphones, AirPods, is delayed as the company is experiencing problems in syncing the audio output from both the earpieces, a media report said on Saturday.

According to Fortune, “technology problems with how the earpieces receive wireless signals via Bluetooth are causing delay”.

 

Apple launched AirPods along with the iPhone 7 in September this year as a replacement for conventional earphones that require a headphone jack.

The company launched iPhone 7 without the headphone port. But users can still use wired earphones by using a dongle to connect them via lighting port.

“The original plan was to ship the AirPods in October, but Apple decided to delay the earphones that month without giving a reason,” the report added.

Printable version | Dec 10, 2016

