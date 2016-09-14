Facebook Groups Products Manager Adit Vaidya has said India which is home to the second largest userbase for social networking giant Facebook, had 155 million monthly active users as of June 2016. File Photo: Reuters

The company has rolled out a Group discover feature in India with recommendations based on their friends, location and interests.

India has about 80 million users of Facebook ‘Groups’, that people are using to collaborate, support or rally around a common interest.

India, which is home to the second largest userbase for social networking giant Facebook, had 155 million monthly active users as of June 2016.

“With Groups, we make it easy for you to build a space for important groups of people in your life — your family, your soccer team, your book club and bring like-minded people together to learn, support or rally around a common bond or interest,” Facebook Groups Products Manager Adit Vaidya has said.

He added that more than one billion people use Facebook Groups every month.mr.Vaidya said ‘Groups’ is being used in interesting and meaningful ways.

He cited examples of Iceland’s “GSystir” (meaning Good Sister) that has about 50,000 members and focusses on positivity among women.

In India, there are Groups like Mumbai Moms (69,000 plus mothers), Teachers Help Teachers (4,500 members) and Kai Thari (offers articles/discussions on handloom weaves from different regions of India and other countries like Indonesia, China, South America are discussed).

“In India, over 80 million people use Groups each month to stay in touch with family, collaborate on projects, plan trips and offer support to friends. We work to keep Groups the best way for people to communicate, collaborate, and plan,” he said.

Mr.Vaidya said the company has rolled out a Group discover feature in India with recommendations based on their friends, location and interests.

“India is the third market, after the US and the UK, where we are launching this feature,” he said, adding subjects like, parenting, schools and education, food and sports were the most popular for groups.

Highlighting the need for a safe engagement platform, Vaidya said Facebook ensures that control tools are available for group administrators and moderators.

He added that Facebook also removes content that does not adhere to its usage guidelines.