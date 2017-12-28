2017: The year in review

The Hindu's most read science stories in 2017

GSLV Mk3 launched at Satish Dhawan Space Center, Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh on June 05, 2017.   | Photo Credit: S.R.RAGHUNATHAN

From satellite launches to Aryan migration, here are the 10 science stories published by The Hindu in 2017 that readers flocked to

10) Pollution at Himalayas

Scientists reported high concentrations of sulphur on the Manali-Leh highway. It was caused by exhaust smoke from the trucks that provide supplies to the Indian army and the ones that carry tourists.

9) Launch of GSLV-MARK III

India launched a heavy rocket capable of carrying up to 4 tonnes. On June 5, it carried the GSAT-19 satellite and put it in orbit.

8) Seawater to drinking water

Scientists used graphene oxide membrane to filter the salts in seawater to make it potable.

7) Loss of India's black hole scientist

Indian scientist Prof. C.V.Vishveshwara who contributed to the theory of black holes passed away on January 16.

6) Reach red planet

Over one lakh Indians send their names to Mars. The names written on a microchip will be carried on the InSight Mars mission spacecraft next year.

5) Launch of PSLV-C38

On June 23, ISRO launched 31 satellites into space, of which 29 were from other countries.

4) 'Saraswati' galaxy

Indian astronomers spotted a new cluster of galaxies 4 billion light years away and named it 'Saraswati'.

3) 104 in one

ISRO's PSLV-C37 created history by carrying 104 satellites and placing them in their respective orbits.

2) Jamun solar cells

Scientists from IIT Roorkee used the natural pigment in jamun fruit as a photosensitiser to absorb light for use in the solar cells.

1) Genetics settles migration debate

DNA study revealed that the Aryans were migrants from Central Asia who moved to Indiaaround 2000 to 1500 BC.

 

 

