In 1959, Nobel laureate Richard Feynman gave a lecture titled “There's plenty of room at the bottom”, in which he posed a question: “Computing machines are very large, they fill rooms,” he said. “Why can't we make them very small, make them of little wires, little elements — and by little, I mean little.”

Twenty five years later, on October 25, 1984, he gave that lecture again at an experimental seminar called idiosyncratic thinking. That lecture was titled “Tiny Machines”.

Watch the legendary physicist explaining how small one can make machinery.