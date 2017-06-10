Novel compound inhibits lung cancer growth in lab studies

more-in

A novel organic compound synthesised by a group of scientists from University of Madras, IIT Madras and Sri Ramachandra University, Chennai, has shown it can inhibit the growth of cancer cells by inducing programmed cell death. The alkaline compound (glycopyrrolidine) derivative was tested using various assays and found to be toxic only to the cancer cells and not healthy cells. The results were published in the journal Cancer Investigation.

More than 40 compounds were created using simple starting chemicals such as glucose and proline (an amino acid) and their activity were tested against cancer cells. The compound that exhibited maximum activity at minimal concentration was selected and named RP-RR-210.

The effect of the compound was studied on lung and pancreatic cancer cells. “The incidence of pancreatic cancer is increasing in India, and there is a need for new drugs as the available drugs are highly toxic to normal cells and do more damage to the body than killing the cancer cells. Our study focussed on killing tumour cells effectively without damaging the healthy cells,” says Dr. Ganesh Venkatraman, professor at the Department of Human Genetics, Sri Ramachandra University, and co-author of the paper.

The compound showed prominent growth inhibition on cancer cells but only 10-20% growth inhibition in normal cells. Cancer cells treated with this compound shrank in size, while no morphological changes were seen in healthy cells. The researchers identified the mechanism of cell death, which was brought about by arresting the cell cycle.

Prevents spread

“Another interesting and important finding from our study is that the compound inhibited spread of cancer cell to other organs. This becomes significant as the compound not only killed pancreatic and lung cancer cells at low drug concentrations but also inhibited their migration or movement,” Dr. Venkatraman says.

Further confirmatory tests were carried out by checking the level of proteins causing cell death. The compound-treated cells showed increased level of proteins that cause cell death and reduced level of proteins that prevented cell death.

“The biggest advantage of the compound is that it is made with easily available starting materials. The compound is non-toxic with no side effects, as it acts like bait for the cancer cells alone. It is readily soluble in water and can be easily absorbed by the body,” says Dr. Ragavachary Raghunathan, professor at the Department of Organic Chemistry, University of Madras, and co-author of the paper.

The researchers propose to carry out further studies to fully understand the anti-tumour properties of the compound and carry out preclinical trials on mice models.