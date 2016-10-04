British-born scientists David J. Thouless, F. Duncan Haldane and J. Michael Kosterlitz won the Nobel Physics Prize on Tuesday for deep new ideas in quantum theory of matter, using topology.

Watch here a member of the Nobel committee for physics explain the topology using a cinnamon bun, a bagel and a pretzel.

