Sci-Tech » Science

VIJAYAWADA, October 8, 2016
Updated: October 8, 2016 07:30 IST

ISRO gears up for launch of 3.3-tonne payload

Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
Students looking at models of ISRO’s satellite launch vehicles displayed at the exhibition organised by Satish Dhawan Space Centre at V.R. Siddhartha Engineering College in Vijayawada on Friday.— PHOTO: V. RAJU
Students looking at models of ISRO’s satellite launch vehicles displayed at the exhibition organised by Satish Dhawan Space Centre at V.R. Siddhartha Engineering College in Vijayawada on Friday.— PHOTO: V. RAJU

Preparations in full swing: SDSC Deputy Director M. Badarinarayana Murthy.

After the successful accomplishment of the longest flight of its workhorse PSLV late last month, the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) at Sriharikota is turning to its next generation space vehicle GSLV Mk-III to reach a major milestone soon.

The target is to put into orbit GSAT-19E, an indigenous communication satellite that will weigh about 3.3 tonnes, the heaviest payload to be launched from the Indian spaceport.

However, it will be just a few notches lighter than GSAT-18 (3.5 tonnes) that was sent into space by the European Space Agency from French Guiana on Thursday.

“The satellite assembly and launching process of the GSLV Mk-III are in advanced stages. We are confident that SDSC will make yet another mark among the space-faring nations,” said SDSC Deputy Director M. Badarinarayana Murthy.

On the sidelines of a scientific exhibition organised by the SDSC as part of the World Space Week celebrations at V.R. Siddhartha Engineering College here on Friday, Mr. Murthy told The Hindu that said the target was to take the payload capacity beyond four tonnes in the coming years while concentrating on the launch of Chandrayaan-II, India’s path-breaking lunar probe, in less than two years.

New cryogenic engine

Regarding the launching of GSAT-19E, Mr. Murthy said the GSLV Mk-III hardware was being assembled and other mission control processes were under way. “They have so far been flawless and we are confident of achieving perfection for the December launch,” he asserted.

Mr. Murthy said GSLV Mk-III would have a new cryogenic engine that can take payloads in excess of 4-plus tonnes into space with ease.

Simultaneous work was being done on the Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System, Mr. Murthy said, adding that extension of the life of Mars Orbiter Mission beyond the initial six-month mission was a major achievement of ISRO.

The target is to take the payload

capacity beyond

four tonnes in the coming years

RELATED NEWS

ISRO gears up for critical crew rescue testOctober 7, 2016

More In: Science | Sci-Tech
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Get News Delivered To Your Email
Please enter a valid email address.
Kindly confirm the Newsletter subscription by clicking the link that your have received by email

NEVER miss any latest news! we will have it delivered to your inbox!

Please enter a valid email address.
Newsletter has been successfully subscribed.
The most stunning and close-up images of Pluto’s surface have been beamed back to Earth by NASA’s New Horizons space probe.
NASA has released all the hi-res images taken by the New Horizons fly-by of Pluto in a single mosaic strip, calling it "the most detailed view of Pluto’s terrain you’ll see for a very long time." Take a look. Photos by NASA.

ISRO gears up for launch of 3.3-tonne payload

ISRO gears up for launch of 3.3-tonne payload

ISRO gears up for critical crew rescue test

GM mustard may be stalled indefinitely

In search of friends out there

Healthy lifestyle may shorten end-of-life disability: study

Communication satellite GSAT-18 successfully launched

At IISc, complex science gets an artistic touch

A bandage that tells you when it needs changing

Watch: Richard Feynman on how small can you make machinery



O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Science

The Crew Module Atmospheric Re-entry Experiment which was test-flown by the ISRO two years ago.—PHOTO: THULASI KAKKAT

ISRO gears up for critical crew rescue test

It will test how fast and effectively the crew module of an intended space mission could punch out from a spacecraft »