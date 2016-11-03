The event is onsored by NASA and ISRO.

In a bid to bolster enthusuaism for the study of heavens among the rural young, a 11-day international ‘Space Science School’ will be organised in Sangli district in Western Maharashtra from November 7.

This school is part of a series of schools conducted jointly by the Canada-based Scientific Committee on Solar-Terrestrial Physics (SCOSTEP) and the International Space Weather Initiative (ISWI). The ISWI is a program of international cooperation to advance the space weather science by a combination of instrument deployment, analysis and interpretation of space weather data from the deployed instruments in conjunction with space data, and communicate the results to the public and students.

The present event which is being organized in India at Sangli’s Kasturbai Walchand College of Science and Arts, is a continuation of the previous successful Space Science Schools conducted earlier in Ethiopia (2010), Slovakia (2011), Indonesia (2012), Kenya (2013), and Peru (2014).

It is sponsored by a number of scientific bodies including US space agency NASA and the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) among others.

“This international school is being organized for the first time in India and at a college in a rural or suburban area, which we hope will go a long way in generating enthusiasm and boosting space science all over the country. The event is being sponsored by nearly a dozen national and international scientific bodies,” said Dr.Dadaso Shetti, Assistant Professor, Department of Physics, Kasturbai Walchand College and one of the participants of the space school.

The event will witness the participation of 30 national and international scientists and is aimed at students pursuing their Ph.D.’s in solar terrestrial physics and space science.

"Researchers and students from India and abroad, training to be space scientists, will participate in this school. Lectures will cover topics ranging from the solar interior to the impact of solar variability on terrestrial space environment. In addition, the participants will have the opportunity to gain hands-on experience in data analysis and instrumentation,” he said.