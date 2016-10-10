The facility will serve as the base for Terrestrial Laser Scanners and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles to digitise glacier movements and snow cover variations.

Perched on the Himalayas at an altitude of nearly 13,500 feet, Himansh, the glaciological research facility of India began functioning on Sunday.

Located in Spiti Valley, one of the most uninhabited parts of the country, Himansh is considered to be the highest point from where an Indian glacier research facility is functioning. The research lab, established by the National Centre for Antarctic and Ocean Research (NCAOR), has automatic weather stations, ground penetrating radars, geodetic GPS systems and other sophisticated facilities to study glaciers and their discharge.

The facility will serve as the base for Terrestrial Laser Scanners and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles to digitise glacier movements and snow cover variations, said a communication from the NACOR.

Reaching Himansh is a back-breaking exercise as one has to drive eight hours straight along the Manali-Kaza route from Manali and trek for three more. The inaccessible terrain forced the researchers and the support staff to carry the entire materials and scientific equipment for setting up the station had to be carried on shoulders.

Rough weather, marked by harsh winds and freezing temperature, makes living and research activities a challenge even for the toughest of researchers. During winter, the temperature would plummet to –30 degree Celsius, said Thampan Meloth, Project Director, NACOR. The Digital Satellite Phone Terminal system established at Himansh is the only communication link to the outer world. During emergency situations, help has to arrive in helicopters.

The NACOR ventured to set up the station as part of initiatives to understand and quantify glaciers in the upper Indus basin in Himachal Pradesh and their contribution to river discharge.The glacier studies in the high altitudes of Himalayas can succeed only with high-end research infrastructure that would help in unhindered collection of scientific data and protection of scientists from harsh weather. Himansh is expected to provide research support to scientists to quantify the changes happening in Himalayan glaciers and its hydrological contribution.

The researchers plan to undertake integrated studies using glaciological and glacio-hydrological methods to quantify the glacier stability in the region and to quantify the contribution from water malting from glacials to the river discharge in the Indus basin, the communication said.

M. Rajeevan, Secretary to the Ministry of Earth Sciences, inaugurated the facility. M. Ravichandran, director NCAOR, was also present.