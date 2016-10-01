Three scientists from the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), Mumbai have made a breakthrough in obtaining, for the first time, a time-lapse image of sperms being released from the testis of a fruit fly (Drosophila melanogaster). This video and the inferences they draw from it could lead the way to further research on male contraception and fertility studies.

The researchers found that tails of the sperms are the first to exit the cell within which they are formed, and they are, in fact, literally pulled out by a mechanism which remains to be understood. This finding differs from what has been believed till now, namely, that sperm cells are pushed out by the surrounding tissue. The results were published in Developmental Cell.

“It has provided a new concept of sperm release by suggesting that the process is somewhat passive and assisted by some kind of suction in the ducts. We are now working on first proving that this hypothesis is correct, and then [we] will try to understand the mechanism that produces the suction,” Krishanu Ray, Professor at TIFR and the corresponding author of the paper says in an email to this correspondent.

The second and very surprising find is that every time the sperm heads collide with a neighbouring cell, that cell gathered a small protein called actin around the indented membrane and pushed back the sperm. “This has literally created a new paradigm, and we are yet to figure out its actual implication. It may provide an explanation of why the sperm cells don’t penetrate somatic cells when then travel through the ducts before meeting an egg,” says Dr. Ray.

In order to study the movement of the sperm within the testis, Pankaj Dubey, the first author of the paper, had to selectively label the filamentous actin and sperm heads within a live Drosophila testis. Subsequently, time lapse 3-D imaging data was obtained using a confocal laser scanning microscope. In an interview published in the journal, Dr. Dubey says that the greatest challenge was keeping the Drosophila testes alive and stable in its position within the field of view for a long time, as they moved vigorously in tissue culturing medium. They overcame this by applying a small layer of plastic paraffin film, supported by a paper wick, on top of the dissected testis to immobilise it.

Presently known methods of male contraception targetscontrolling sperm development and release in a way that does not affect the fertility itself, or the capacity to produce sperm. In this context, it is a natural question to ask whether this method has applications to the study of contraceptives for men. Dr Ray clarifies that there is some way to go before one can talk of applications, as the researchers first “have to establish a similar assay in a mammalian or vertebrate system”.