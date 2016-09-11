In a creepy experiment, a research team reports in PLoS Biology that they were able to change how people felt about strangers’ faces by having them do random tasks via a specialised software called DecNef. Volunteers in the experiment were “trained” to develop a mild but significant preference or dislike for faces that they had previously regarded neutrally. When the volunteers were quizzed later, a significant proportion of them — in spite of knowing that a software had influenced their perception — said that their new, implanted feelings about the faces were solidified.
Updated: September 11, 2016 00:13 IST
Feelings about a face
Please Wait while comments are loading...
1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
(example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Get News Delivered To Your Email
Please enter a valid email address.
Kindly confirm the Newsletter subscription by clicking the link that your have received by email
NEVER miss any latest news! we will have it delivered to your inbox!
Please enter a valid email address.
Newsletter has been successfully subscribed.
NASA has released all the hi-res images taken by the New Horizons fly-by of Pluto in a single mosaic strip, calling it "the most detailed view of Pluto’s terrain you’ll see for a very long time." Take a look. Photos by NASA.
Latest in this section