In a creepy experiment, a research team reports in PLoS Biology that they were able to change how people felt about strangers’ faces by having them do random tasks via a specialised software called DecNef. Volunteers in the experiment were “trained” to develop a mild but significant preference or dislike for faces that they had previously regarded neutrally. When the volunteers were quizzed later, a significant proportion of them — in spite of knowing that a software had influenced their perception — said that their new, implanted feelings about the faces were solidified.

