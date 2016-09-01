NASA says SpaceX was conducting a routine test-firing of its rocket when the blast occurred.

An explosion rocked the SpaceX launch site in Florida on Thursday.

NASA says SpaceX was conducting a test-firing of its unmanned rocket when the blast occurred on Thursday morning. The test, considered routine, was in advance of a planned Saturday launch from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

Buildings several kilometres away shook from the blast, and multiple explosions continued for several minutes. A cloud of dark smoke filled the overcast sky.

Additional details were not immediately available. But sirens could be heard in the aftermath.

The rocket was supposed to hoist an Israeli satellite this weekend.