E-paper is a technology that mimics the appearance of ordinary ink on paper. The “paper” is similar to the Kindle tablet. It isn’t lit up like a standard display, but rather reflects the external light which illuminates it. Therefore, it works very well where there is bright light, such as out in the sun, in contrast to standard LED displays that work best in darkness. At the same time, it needs only a tenth of the energy that a Kindle tablet uses, which itself uses much less energy than a tablet LED display.

The e-paper is less than a micrometre thin, bendable and gives all the colours that a regular LED display does. Researchers at Chalmers University of Technology, Sweden, have developed the basis for a new electronic “paper”. Their results were recently published in the journal Advanced Materials.