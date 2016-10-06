Ariane-5 VA-231 places GSAT-18 in orbit in a flawless flight lasting about 32 minutes

Communication satellite GSAT-18 was successfully launched from the European spacepad of Kourou in French Guiana on Thursday.

The GSAT-18, built by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), aims at providing telecommunications services for the country by strengthening ISRO’s current fleet of 14 operational telecommunication satellites.

The European launcher Ariane-5 VA-231 blasted off at around 2 a.m. (IST) and placed GSAT-18 in the orbit in a flawless flight lasting about 32 minutes.

“GSAT-18 successfully launched by Ariane-5 VA-231 from Kourou, French Guiana,” ISRO said.