The Square Kilometre Array (SKA) will hold its annual science meeting in Goa from Monday to Friday.

The meeting is expected to be attended by almost 200 scientists and astronomers, who will present their latest results and discuss cutting edge science projects that can be achieved when the SKA becomes operational. SKA is an international effort to build the largest and the most sensitive radio telescope in the world.

The SKA will be a collection of thousands of dishes and radio receivers spread across two sites in Africa and Western Australia. Currently, Australia, Canada, China, India, Italy, Netherlands, New Zealand, South Africa, Sweden and United Kingdom are involved in the project.

The NCRA-TIFR in Pune is the nodal institute for overseeing SKA related activities in India.

“Recognising that India formally became a member of the SKA in October 2015 and also as the upgraded GMRT [Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope] is beginning to produce data which can be used as a preview to the first phase of SKA, this meeting being held in India will help our scientists to become more involved with the project,” said Prof. Swarna Kanti Ghosh, Centre Director, NCRA.