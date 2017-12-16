Ancient genetic fluke

more-in

A chance mutation that took place more than 700 million years ago may have accidentally triggered the formation of several of our organs, according to a study published in Nature Communications.

This mutation occurred when the group that would give rise to humans broke away from sea anemones. It affected a gene in the Fibroblast growth fact regulators family of genes. This mutation, millions of years later triggered the connection between two gene regulatory networks that lead to formation of organs such as lung, forelimbs and inner ear. The study uses a relatively new approach of comparing the embryonic development of multiple living beings to understand how their adult forms changed, giving rise to new species.