Why do our ears feel air-locked when we travel and why does it get released when we open our mouths?

Mukul Aadhitya, Chennai

The blocked ear sensation due to air-lock is the result of unequal air pressure on the two sides of our ear drum. Blocked ears arise when air is unable to move through the eustachian tube to equalise the pressure on the two sides.

This can be experienced when there is a changing altitude, such as during take-off or landing while travelling in a plane, driving up or down a hill, riding in an elevator and diving deep in a pool. The eardrum blocks the entry of air to the middle ear. So, to equalise the air pressure on both sides of the eardrum, the air needs to move through the eustachian tube.

Normally, the eustachian tube is closed, but it can open to allow air through. If the eustachian tube gets blocked, air cannot get in and out of the middle ear. The resulting pressure imbalance causes the feeling of a blocked ear. Common cold can cause a blockage, since the eustachian tube gets blocked with mucous. Sinus and throat infections and nasal allergies such as hay fever also cause blocked ears, as the swollen membranes block the opening of the eustachian tube.

For a temporary blockage due to change in altitude we have to make an intensive effort to swallow or yawn. This will help to remove the blockage in our ears. Other things that can help are avoiding sleeping during take-off and landing, chewing gum and giving babies a feed or a pacifier to suck (this will help reduce the pain they experience from blocked ears).

If yawning or swallowing does not help, one can take a breath and then with the mouth closed, pinch the nostrils closed and try to gently blow air through the nose.

S.Palaniappan

Retired Principal, Government Arts College, Nandanam, Chennai

