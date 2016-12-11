TCIS scientists hold up a mirror to cheat malaria parasites

more-in

Nature loves symmetry, but it is when this symmetry breaks that interesting possibilities show up. An example from chemistry is the case of biomolecules, where chiral asymmetry offers a possibility for drug developers. The constituents of proteins - the amino acids - have a chiral structure, which may in principle be right-handed or left-handed. It so happens that all naturally occurring proteins are made up of L-amino acids. This property is being made use of in Kalyaneswar Mandal’s lab in Hyderabad to develop a mirror image protein molecule which can be used to curb the progress of malaria caused by Plasmodium falciparum.

There are six types of parasite that can cause malaria; of these, P. falciparum causes a particularly virulent form of the disease, which can, in many cases, lead to fatality. This parasite has a complex life cycle. One of the important steps is invasion of red blood cells by the parasite, and a crucial part of this is the formation of a junction between two proteins called the apical membrane antigen 1 (AMA1) and the Rhoptry neck protein (RON2). The strategy is to prevent this junction from forming. “Our goal here is to block the AMA1 and RON2 interaction and inhibit moving junction formation to prevent the invasion of red blood cells by malaria parasite; which, in turn, will shut down the transmission of the disease. Since both AMA1 and the RON2 proteins are parasite proteins, AMA1-RON2 interaction is an ideal target for drug discovery,” says Dr Mandal, a reader at TIFR Centre for Interdisciplinary Sciences, Hyderabad. The core technique is to mimic in reverse the chirality of the molecules, known as mirror image phage display. One of Dr Mandal’s chief collaborators in this project is Dr. Maruti Uppalapati from the University of Saskatchewan, Canada.

The mirror-image phage display uses the chemically synthesised mirror image form of a natural target protein molecule as a bait to screen bacteriophage derived peptide/protein libraries from identifying L-peptide/protein ligand. After this, the D-amino acid form of the selected L-peptide/protein ligand is synthesised chemically in the lab. This binds to the natural protein target with an equal affinity.

Now that the D-amino acid has taken the place of the L-amino acid in one of the proteins, the junction of AMA1 with RON2 cannot take place as the handedness of the two molecules does not match. Because of this, the parasite’s life cycle will not be complete and it will be rendered harmless.

This method has been pursued by Dr Mandal during his earlier research stint at the University of Chicago with Professor Stephen B.H. Kent, where he first used a unique combination of chemical protein synthesis and mirror image protein phage display to develop a D-protein antagonist of the vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF-A). This work, which was tested in a mouse model, demonstrated the potential of D-proteins “as a unique class of biologics for neutralising the action of natural protein targets,” he says.

Dr. Mandal’s research is being done with a grant from the Wellcome Trust/Department of Biotechnology India Alliance Intermediate fellowship.