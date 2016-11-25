New drug in the making to suppress allergies, asthma

Australian Nobel laureates Barry Marshall (left) and Robin Warren after receiving the 2005 medicine award in the field of physiology at the Concert Hall in Stockholm in this December 10, 2005 file photo. Professor Marshall, a microbiology professor from the University of Western Australia, who won the Nobel for stomach ulcer research, is working on a new drug named Immbalance that aims to suppress an overactive immune system.



An Australian Nobel Prize-winning scientist is developing a drug to counter allergies and asthma, a statement said on Friday.

Still in its initial stage, the the drug can be taken as tablets, capsules, liquids or powder, Xinhua news reported.

Barry Marshall, a microbiology professor from the University of Western Australia (UWA), who won the Nobel Prize in Physiology in 2005 for stomach ulcer research, is working on the new drug. The medication, named Immbalance, aims to suppress an overactive immune system.

“This actually arose from work we were doing on helicobacter, the stomach bug, for which Robin Warren and I won the Nobel Prize a few years ago,” Professor Marshall said on Friday.

“We’ve discovered the way it survives in your body is by suppressing the immune system so you can’t get rid of it. I can’t guarantee that it’s going to cure allergy sufferers... we think this kind of thing will bring people who are hyper reactive... down into the normal range.”

The professor has spent the last seven years developing the drug.

“Children could spread the powder on their cereal or put it in a drink and over the course of a few months could suppress their allergic response,” he said in a UWA media release.

“We think it’s going to be 100 percent safe. It won’t remove your immune system; it will just take the edge off.”