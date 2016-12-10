Low-cost 3D-printed prosthetic hand is here

more-in

Researchers have 3D printed a low-cost functional plastic hand that can be used to grip, write and even catch a ball, an advance that may lead to custom-made prosthetics.

The $15 prosthetic hand is designed for a person who still has the ability to move their wrist. By moving their wrist, they can control and use the hand’s fingers to grab and hold various objects.

Ryan Bouricius, who helps run the Ithaca College 3D Printing Lab in the U.S., became interested in building prostheses after coming across a video of someone printing and assembling prosthetic hands for little cost.

Using designs available online, he printed out pieces and assembled a hand in a day. Mr. Bouricius has been working on the prosthesis and figuring out ways it can be improved.

“I like to use it around the apartment to see what problems are faced, because I can only imagine what it would be like to actually need a prosthetic hand,” Mr. Bouricius said.

He has made changes to the original design that give the hand more functionality.

For example, he changed the orientation of the hand’s thumb, which was originally perpendicular to the fingers, so that it can more effectively grab a variety of items.

He has also worked to optimise the grip for various items, such as a marker or a coffee mug. — PTI