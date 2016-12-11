Indian-origin teens top science contest in U.S.

more-in

Three Indian-origin teenagers in the U.S. have bagged a scholarship worth $2,00,000 in a science competition for their innovative research that will help doctors diagnose health problems, including schizophrenia.

Sixteen-year-old twin sisters Shriya and Adhya Beesam, who are 11th grade students in Plano, Texas, shared the $1,00,000 grand prize in the 17th annual Siemens Math, Science and Technology Competition on Tuesday for their project entitled, ‘Linked Neuro-Fuzzy Inference System: A Novel Approach to Schizophrenia Diagnosis’.

Ingestible battery

Vineet Edupuganti, a senior at Oregon Episcopal School, won the top individual award worth $100,000 for developing an ingestible battery that could transform the way doctors diagnose and monitor health problems. Edupuganti’s invention was entitled ‘Development of a High-Performance Biodegradable Battery for Transient Electronics’.

Edupuganti’s work could simplify how medical practitioners diagnose conditions that affect internal organs, such as gastrointestinal disorders, that currently require complex imaging or invasive procedures to diagnose.

“These scholars are poised to transform the lives of millions around the globe... I cannot wait to see where their dedication and innovative thinking will lead them and the rest of us as well,” David Etzwiler, CEO of the Siemens Foundation, said.

In their research, the twins developed a new approach to diagnose schizophrenia earlier in patients using both brain scans and psychiatric evaluations.

A loss and motivation

The Beesams lost their uncle to schizophrenia years ago. Their uncle was misdiagnosed for several years before eventually being diagnosed as schizophrenic.

The late diagnosis and delay of care led to his suicide, they say, adding that the loss served as motivation during their research. — PTI