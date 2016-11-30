ISRO to launch 83 satellites in one go in Jan. 2017

more-in

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will launch 83 satellites, 80 of them being foreign, in one go in January next year, the Lok Sabha was told on Wednesday.

80 satellites weighing 500 kg belong to five foreign countries — Israel, Kazakhstan, Netherlands, Switzerland and the U.S.

“These international customer satellites are being launched as part of the commercial arrangement between them and Antrix Corporation Ltd., the commercial arm and PSU under the ISRO,” Jitendra Singh, Minister of State in the PMO said in a written reply. The Department of Space comes under the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

It will be the first of its kind mission in the ISRO’s space history.

The three Indian satellites are Cartosat-2 series weighing 730 kg as primary payload, INS-IA and INS-1B, totally weighing 30 kg.