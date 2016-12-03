Giant galaxies born in cosmic ocean of cold gas

In this Hubble Space Telescope image released by NASA on February 28, 2006, Messier 101, the gigantic Pinwheel galaxy, one of the best known examples of grand design spirals, and its super-giant star-forming regions are shown in unprecedented detail. The image of M101 is the largest and most detailed photo of a face-on spiral galaxy ever released. The giant disk of stars, dust and gas is 1,70,000 light-years across or nearly twice the diameter of our Milky Way. The galaxy lies in Ursa Major (The Great Bear), some 25 million light years from Earth. | Photo Credit: AFP

Using radio telescopes in Australia and the United States, an international team of scientists has discovered that the biggest galaxies in the universe develop in cosmic clouds of cold gas.

Until now scientists believed that these “supergalaxies” formed from smaller galaxies that grow closer and closer together until they merge, due to gravitational attraction.

“In the local universe, we see galaxies merging and we expected to observe that the formation of supergalaxies took place in the same way, in the early [now distant] universe,” said first author Bjorn Emonts, researcher at Centro de Astrobiologia (CSIC-INTA) in Madrid.

Spiderweb galaxy

To investigate this, telescopes were pointed towards an embryonic galaxy cluster 10 thousand million light years away, in whose interior the giant Spiderweb galaxy is forming, and the scientists discovered a cloud of very cold gas where the galaxies were merging.

This enormous cloud, with some 100 thousand million times the mass of the Sun, is mainly composed of molecular hydrogen, the basic material from which the stars and the galaxies are formed.

Previous studies had discovered the mysterious appearance of thousands of millions of young stars throughout the Spiderweb, and for this reason it is now thought that this supergalaxy condensed directly from the cold gas cloud.

Carbon monoxide traced

Instead of observing the hydrogen directly, the researchers traced carbon monoxide, which is much easier to detect.

“It is surprising how cold this gas is, at some 200 degrees below zero Celsius,” said the study’s second author Matthew Lehnert, a researcher at the Astrophysics Institute of Paris.

For the study, the researchers combined the interferometers VLA (Very Large Array) in New Mexico (U.S.) and the ATCA (Australia Telescope Compact Array) in Australia.

“Using sensitive observations of carbon monoxide, we show that the Spiderweb galaxy — a massive galaxy in a distant protocluster —— is forming from a large reservoir of molecular gas,” said the study published in the journal Science.