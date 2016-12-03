Science

GSLV engine tested at Mahendragiri

more-in

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully conducted the test of the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mk III’s indigenous cryogenic CE-20 engine at ISRO Propulsion Complex in Mahendragiri in the district on Saturday.

The CE-20 was ignited and tested for 25 seconds from 7.20 p.m. in the presence of A.S. Kiran Kumar, Chairman, ISRO, to study the performance of the engine that will play a pivotal role in the rocket weighing about 4 tonne.

“The engine, which will get ignited at high altitude in vacuum during actual flight, performed exceptionally well to meet all predetermined goals,” said sources in the ISRO Propulsion Complex.

Post a Comment
More In Science
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 4, 2016 11:11:25 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/science/GSLV-engine-tested-at-Mahendragiri/article16756493.ece

© The Hindu