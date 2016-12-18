Demystifying Science

What is a Death Star?

The Death Star may be better known from the Star Wars franchise as a planet-sized weapon capable of vapourising a planet but researchers this week report having a found a star — a lot like our sun — that likely consumed the planets that once orbited it.

HIP68468, is a kind of ‘solar twin,’ about 300 light years away, containing four times more lithium than what a typical 6-billion-year old star like it would normally have. It also contains a huge store of heat-resistant metals which are found in abundance in rocky planets. The amount of lithium and the engulfed rocky planet material in the atmosphere of HIP68468 adds up to the equivalent of the mass of six earths. Computer simulations show that billions of years from now, the accumulated gravitational tugs and pulls between planets will eventually cause mercury to fall into the sun but it isn’t yet known if a similar fate awaits planet earth.