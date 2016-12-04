Demystifying — Being page, December 4, 2016

Where are giant galaxies born?

An international team of scientists has discovered that the biggest galaxies in the universe develop in cosmic clouds of cold gas. This finding was published on Saturday in the journal Science. Galaxies are usually grouped into clusters, huge systems comprising up to thousands of millions of these objects, in whose interior are found the most massive galaxies in the universe. Until now scientists believed that these “supergalaxies” formed from smaller galaxies that grow closer and closer together until they merge, due to gravitational attraction. “For the past 10 billion years, these giant galaxies have grown mostly by cannibalising smaller galaxies,” the astronomers said.“However, computer simulations predict that in an earlier phase, lasting a few billion years, their stars condensed directly out of large reservoirs of accreted gas.”

To investigate this, the team studied the Spiderweb galaxy (MRC 1138-262), an object nearly 10 billion light years away. They estimated that the molecular gas totals more than 100 billion times the mass of the sun.