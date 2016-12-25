Demsystifying Science — December 25, 2016

What is the ‘Western Pacific Biotwang’?

It is the name of a newly discovered whale call. The sound, which ranges from a low moan to a screechy metallic tone, has puzzled researchers ever since it was first recorded in 2014. This week, scientists have proved that it belongs to a species called the minke whale. Oceanographers from Cornell and Oregon State Universities, U.S., figured this out via passive acoustic ocean gliders (autonomous vehicles that monitor underwater sounds) near the Marina Trench of the Pacific Ocean. The call lasts 2.5 to 3.5 seconds and ranges in frequency from 38 to 8,000 hertz (cycles per second). The Minke whale is the smallest species of baleen whale, which gets its food by filtering krill and small fish from the water through baleen plates in its mouth.