Atmospheric moisture transport on a global scale

Atmospheric rivers and low-level jets are important mechanisms by which water is transported in the atmosphere. Atmospheric rivers (AR) carry 90 per cent of ocean moisture transported to the mid-latitudes. Similarly, most of the moisture transported from ocean to land in the tropics is via low-level jets (LLJ). A recent global study has confirmed that these phenomena play a major role in the occurrence of extreme rainfall events, and their absence leads to droughts.

One of the important findings of the study is that both these phenomena would play an important role in future climate scenario as well as in affecting the highly sensitive regions such as the Arctic and Antarctic. The study was published recently in the Annual Review of Environment and Resources.

For example, a more intense South American low-level jet in a warming climate suggests an increased transport of moisture from the north to southeast of the Andes and an increase in the frequency of rainfall extremes in south-eastern South America.

“Atmospheric rivers carry an amount of water vapour roughly equivalent to the average flow of water at the mouth of the Mississippi River,” says Dr. M.R. Ramesh Kumar from the Physical Oceanography Division, National Institute of Oceanography, Goa, and a co-author of the paper.

When ARs make a landfall, they often release water vapour in the form of rain or snow. Those that contain the largest amounts of water vapour and the strongest winds can create extreme rainfall and floods. These events can disrupt travel, induce mudslides and cause catastrophic damage to life and property.

Not all ARs cause damage; most are weak systems that often provide beneficial rain or snow that is crucial to water supply. A detailed study of moisture transport could provide a better understanding of observed changes and enable projections of future climates. Such studies could lead to better rainfall forecasts in monsoon regions and throw light on the role of transport of moisture in intense rainfall events and droughts.

While rainfall from LLJs occurs mostly in summer, ARs can produce rainfall in winters too. Atmospheric Rivers are 1–2.5 km in high and 300–500 km wide plumes of winds with high water vapour content, stretching over distances of at least 2,000 km. A LLJ is a region of relatively strong wind in the lower part of the atmosphere. It can be several thousand kilometres long, a few hundred kilometres wide and a few thousand metres in depth. While AR is mostly an extra-tropical phenomenon, LLJs can occur in both tropical and extra tropical regions.