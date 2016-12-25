Alzheimer’s disease onset mechanism studied in the lab

more-in

One way to understand how Alzheimer’s disease progresses is to study the way certain protein factors affect the formation of amyloid plaques that are so central to the progression of the disease. While it is required to know how this happens in the human brain, scientists are TIFR Centre for Interdisciplinary Sciences, Hyderabad, are studying this in a lab.

Alzheimer’s disease is characterized by the accumulation of amyloid-beta (AB) in the brain in the form of plaques. In addition to this, there are other factors correlated with development of this disease. One such factor is the protein apolipoprotein E4 (apoE4) whose presence is the strongest genetic risk towards later emergence of Alzheimer’s. Kanchan Garai’s lab has undertaken experimental work to determine how apoE4 interacts and facilitates the growth of these amyloid plaques.

In a paper published about two years ago in the journal Biochemistry, he and Carl Frieden of Washington University have written about their first experiments on the effects of apoE proteins on the aggregation of amyloid beta peptides. Now, they are in the process of building a super-resolution microscope which can help in giving both high resolution and quantitative pictures of the complex that will further reveal the mechanism. As a prelude to this, they have built a spectrometer which can detect the complexes with a high degree of sensitivity.

Dr Garai explains that there are three common protein variants (isoforms) of apoe: apoE2, apoE3 and apoE4. About 77.9 per cent of people have apoE3, 13.7 per cent have apoE4 and 8.4 per cent have apoE2. Therefore, a large fraction of the population having apoE4 is at risk of getting Alzheimer’s.

“We examined the effects of apoE proteins on the aggregation of amyloid beta peptides and showed that apoE interacts with the AB aggregates. Most importantly apoE stabilizes the early aggregates commonly known as the oligomers… Our study showed that apoE4 stabilizes the oligomers more than apoE3 or apoE2. So we hypothesise that apoE4 exerts its toxicity in Alzheimer’s by stabilizing the toxic oligomers of AB,” he says. The oligomers of AB are believed to be the most potent toxic species.

Working out the way this interaction takes place is therefore crucial to this approach of understanding Alzheimer’s. The goal of this group is to get a handle on the interactions and asses the toxic effects of the apoE-AB complexes. “Finally we would like to come up with strategies to alter the interactions to impact the progression of the pathology in the brain of people with Alzheimer’s,” he says.

Custom built

For this purpose they have built a state-of-the-art spectrometer that can perform multichannel fluorescence correlation spectroscopy (FCS) and single molecule Fluorescence Resonance EnergyTransfer (smFRET) measurements. The researchers will use it to detect, quantify and characterise the oligomers of AB and their complexes with apoE. “My setup performs significantly better than commercially available ones. We are now building a stochastic optical reconstruction microscopy. We hope that this will give us a resolution which is 10-20 times better than regular optical microscopes,” adds Dr Garai.