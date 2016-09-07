In this March 21, 2016, file photo, Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks at an event to announce new products at Apple headquarters in Cupertino, Calif. Apple is expected to show off new iPhones, an updated smartwatch, and maybe some new gear for listening to both, during its annual fall product launch event Wednesday, Sept. 7. — Photo: AP

With iPhone sales in decline, Apple is looking to make the design even sleeker by chucking the headphone jack.

It's September. And time, once again, for the tech-geeks to get their geiger counters out and nitpick the pros and cons of the latest Apple gizmos. Hello and welcome to The Hindu's live-blogging of Apple's iPhone event 2016.

--------------------------------------------

2212 hrs: The Hindu's tech writer Sooraj Rajmohan says there's a lot of hype about next year's iPhone and it's edge to edge screen with integrated touch ID. So this one has a tough job to come across as a worthwhile proposition

In case you're more the watch-and-learn type, you can tune into the live stream from the event here. It is scheduled for 10 a.m. PDT (Pacific Daylight Time), which translates to 2230 hrs IST.

The stream uses Apple's HTTP Live Streaming optimised for Safari on iOS devices. Windows 10 users can view the stream on Microsoft's Edge browser. The full keynote should be available on YouTube post launch.

What to expect from Tim Cook's merry men this time around? Well, as always, a few feature tweaks and product upgrades are expected. Read more

Apple will look to infuse some new life into its products after having experienced an unprecedented decline in sales over the past year. A 13-percent drop in revenue, from $58 billion to $50.8 billion for 2016's second quarter, will have goaded it to look to revive growth.

The iPhone 7 is set to roll out; possibly with a few additions: better battery, faster processor etc; and a few subtractions: rumour has it, the conventional headphone jack is going to be chucked out (what's up with that, Cook?). The audio circuitry is expected to be moved into the device itself, and we'll need to use wireless Bluetooth headphones and Lightning-connector headphones that can be hooked up to the battery port.

Question is, can I love the iPhone 7's sleekness and water-resistance enough to dispense with my trusty earphones?

Fell asleep with EarPods on last night and they tried to strangle me. This Apple event thing is getting out of control — Federico Viticci (@viticci) September 7, 2016

And the latest in the iPad's diminutive avatar — the iPad Mini 5, or the iPad Pro Mini.

And then there is the wearable Apple Watch 2. It should be interesting to see what new surprise this 'open beta' product development will spring on us unwitting lab rats.

Also, expect an update on iOS 10, which will hopefully come out of its beta cocoon. Expect it to supercharge iPhones, with 3D Touch allowing users to perform frequent tasks from the lockscreen.