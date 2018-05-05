Where there is a Will...

Ease the transition A living will helps the family deal with illness and death

When 75-year-old Kamala was diagnosed with dementia, she wrote her advanced health care directive. A practical lady all her life, she was very clear about what sort of care she wanted at end of her life. She didn’t want tube feeding, intravenous fluids or any procedure that would prolong life. Her husband was made the executor of her will.

When her dementia worsened, her medical treatment was guided by her wishes. When she couldn’t eat by herself or be fed through the mouth, she was kept comfortable at her home. One night she died peacefully, holding her husband’s hand surrounded by family.

The life of Subramanium played out rather differently. Undergoing palliative care for lung cancer for two years, he was mostly confined to the bed and was weak. He developed fever and his wife, Gomati, was informed that he needed to be shifted to the ICU.

She was informed his lungs were infected and that he needed artificial ventilation. Gomati’s sons were both living abroad and she couldn’t contact them. All she could do was agree to whatever the doctors suggested.

Two days later, Subramanian died in the intensive care unit, surrounded by the beeps of monitors, nurses wearing masks, with tubes throughout his body and in pain.

Over time, death has become a complicated affair. While in the past people usually died at home surrounded by family and loved ones, modern medicine and machines can painfully extend life and postpone the ‘last breath’ sometimes indefinitely. Today, decisions are made more by others rather than the personal choices of the person in question.

What is a Living Will or Advanced Healthcare Directive?

It is a personal choice regarding one’s medical care that can be set out in the ‘Living Will’. The individual writes these down when still of sound mind for a time when he may not be in a position to communicate his wishes. These instructions are given to the family and the physician when medial treatments seem futile and end-of-life care needs to be provided.

While advanced health care directives are legal and notarised documents and part of medical records in Western countries, in India this concept is relatively new. There are various legal and medical dilemmas associated with such decisions.

We have to wait and see how the Supreme Court’s ruling on the Living Will pans out. Until then, the Living Will, in our country, can only be a set of personal wishes that an individual explicitly writes down and lets his family know.

Who should write a Living Will?

Everyone. In practice, we encourage the elderly, persons diagnosed with terminal illness and persons with early stage dementia to write down their Living Will.

A good way to begin is to start talking about death. Next time you have a family get together, facilitate a dialogue about your choices.

Most elders find this difficult to as the topic is still taboo. Talk to the family physician or a family friend to arrange this meeting.

Write down your choices. Though the Supreme Court validates the concept of Living Will, there is still no clarity on the legal format. There are various formats available online, which can be modified to suit your purpose.

Make a copy available to your spouse, children, select friends and your primary care physician.

How does it help?

It is a validation of the person’s right to choose medical treatment as per his/her aspirations.

It encourages individuals to discuss and plan end-of-life care.

It ensure appropriate treatment and avoids futile interventions.

It facilitates easy decision making by the treating doctors.

The family does not have to take tough decision and needn’t be put through unnecessary dilemmas and guilt

A living will guides the medical team and family when the patient is in a vegetative state, a coma, is terminally ill with poor outcome or has a chronic and incurable condition.

What are the types of advanced healthcare directives?

There are two versions. One in which you explicitly write down your personal preferences and the other in which you appoint a proxy in case you are not in a position to make decisions. The proxy can be the spouse, children or primary care physician. A living will can also be prepared combining these two versions.

Key points to include

Preference for aggressive medical management even if the chances of such treatments being futile are high. This includes interventions to either prolong or sustain life.

Feeding through tubes inserted into your stomach

Artificial ventilation; Diagnostic tests and treatment options

Organ Donation

Palliative care for terminal conditions, end-stage diseases and end of life

Your preferred place to say the final goodbye: Home, Hospice, Hospital

Funeral arrangements and post-death ceremonies

Healthcare proxy when there is conflict among family members on further course of medical management which is not explicitly stated in living will.

Dr Rahul Padmanabhan is a consultant in Geriatrics and Gerontology, working as Medical Director of Grand World Elder Care Clinics. He has been actively involved in encouraging elders to make their living will and is currently the healthcare proxy of many elders. He can be contacted at dr.rahul@grandworldeldercare.com