‘Safe disposal of expired antibiotics is crucial’

Growing antimicrobial resistance is also linked to the discharge of drugs and some chemicals into the environment. This is one of the most worrying health threats today.

Noting that safe disposal of expired and leftover antibiotics is a vital aspect that will check resistance, the Indian Medical Association has written to the Union Health Ministry to formulate clear guidelines.

“Besides, seeking clear guidelines on safe disposal of leftover antibiotics, I have also written to the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) asking that it should be made compulsory for food companies to label all poultry and agriculture products as antibiotic free,” Dr. Aggarwal added.