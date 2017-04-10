Recovering ground: Pooja Bhatt on 100 days sober challenge

more-in

More than 100 — that’s how many days it has been since producer-director Pooja Bhatt put the cork in the bottle and decided to take “one day at a time”. We checked in with her to see how this 45-year-old was doing, and how her body and mind were changing with this positive step

How do you feel now, almost 100 days sober?

I gave myself a Christmas gift of sobriety. Now I wake up by 6 am, go for a walk, and get my work done by 10.30 am, after which I take a nap! I feel bright and clear. My father and a couple of friends were great support. The thing is, when I was drinking, I was still lucid and full of energy. I was not slurring. And even after drinking till 5 am, I would be at work by 9.30 am. Dropping alcohol has given me more time, got my sleep patterns back, and I have lost weight (4 inches down). My body is thanking me every day. I have to keep at it until the entire drinking phase becomes a distant memory.

What made you want to talk about alcoholism and share your own experiences?

I once accompanied my father (Mahesh Bhatt) to an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, where I was asked to speak from the perspective of a child who opened the door to Mahesh Bhatt being dropped home so drunk that he could not even stand. He and his friends used to go for three to four-day drinking binges. And then my parents would fight. I grew up watching that, and I started speaking about it. I grew up in an environment where I could see the kind of havoc alcohol can create. And when you are the child of an alcoholic, there is a high probability of the addiction being passed down.

But my body started telling me to take a break. We don’t really listen to our bodies enough. Luckily, I pulled the plug before I needed help. People do get to that state because they don’t speak about it or ask for help. That’s one reason I spoke up, because I know that there are people out there who think: ‘I do want to stop drinking, but I don’t know how,’ or ‘Can you help me, or can we help each other?’

Alcohol is said to act as a depressant.

Yes, it is a downer. I think the issue was that I didn’t give myself a chance to mourn after my marriage ended. It’s not easy to end a 12-year relationship, and Munna (Manish Makhija) and I had a great equation. I told the world I was okay and they accepted it. And suddenly, once I was single, I was the most happening thing at all parties. But the last two years exhausted me. I did make a movie in between, but besides that what do I have to show? Some travel yes, but I didn’t quite give myself time to heal.

What made you take this decision?

It started with one message from my dad. He said, “If you love me, then love yourself”. And then I told him that I am going to put the phone down and be the best ‘me’ possible. On Christmas Eve, I sat at home, put my phone on silent, opened the windows, heard ‘Silent Night’ being sung in the churches in my neighbourhood, and went to sleep. I had to take stock. I said to myself: Before you are physically put into a clinic, help yourself for god’s sake. I asked myself, “Do you want to reclaim yourself?” And the answer was “Yes”. “Do you want to be dependent on a bottle when you are not dependent on any man, not even your father?” The answer was “No! I am 45 years old and I want to spend the next 25 years of my life healthy, be on my feet and independent.”