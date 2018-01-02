Health

New device to help prevent harms of sitting

more-in

A device that allows you to continuously move your legs while sitting at a desk may boost metabolic rate more than standing at a workstation, according to a study.

The study by researchers at University of Illinois at Chicago in the U.S. adds to the growing body of evidence that suggests strategies for increasing non-exercise active thermogenesis, which are needed to help overcome the detrimental effects of prolonged sitting.

Thermogenesis is a spontaneous activity unrelated to a fitness routine. Sitting has been identified as a risk factor for early mortality, independent of the presence of a disease, such as cancer or diabetes.

Up to seven per cent of deaths have been attributed to sitting alone.

The device, which is commercially available, has a movable footrest, suspended from the underside of the desk, which enables the feet to swing, twist or teeter.

Post a Comment
More In Health
health
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 3, 2018 8:48:10 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/health/new-device-to-help-prevent-harms-of-sitting/article22353385.ece

© The Hindu