New device to help prevent harms of sitting

A device that allows you to continuously move your legs while sitting at a desk may boost metabolic rate more than standing at a workstation, according to a study.

The study by researchers at University of Illinois at Chicago in the U.S. adds to the growing body of evidence that suggests strategies for increasing non-exercise active thermogenesis, which are needed to help overcome the detrimental effects of prolonged sitting.

Thermogenesis is a spontaneous activity unrelated to a fitness routine. Sitting has been identified as a risk factor for early mortality, independent of the presence of a disease, such as cancer or diabetes.

Up to seven per cent of deaths have been attributed to sitting alone.

The device, which is commercially available, has a movable footrest, suspended from the underside of the desk, which enables the feet to swing, twist or teeter.