Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda meets Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain to discuss the rising cases of dengue and chikungunya in the NCR region, in New Delhi on Friday.

The vector-borne diseases have claimed at least 30 lives and affected about 2,800 people in the NCR.

The Centre on Friday sought a detailed report from Delhi government on deaths due to dengue and chikungunya, including medical history of the deceased, in the national capital where vector-borne diseases have claimed at least 30 lives and affected about 2,800 people.

Earlier in the day, Health Minister J.P. Nadda also met Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain to discuss the situation and assured all support to the NCT government even as he asserted that no patient is being turned away without treatment and there is no shortage of doctors and drugs.

The Union Minister also assured support to the Haryana and Uttar Pradesh governments for tackling the vector-borne diseases.

“We have asked for a detailed report on the deaths taking place due to the vector-borne diseases in Delhi. Also, we have sought medical history of the deceased patients, whether they had any co-morbid conditions,” Mr. Nadda said on the sidelines of a symposium held here on liver transplantation.

Chikungunya and dengue have wreaked havoc in Delhi with the death toll from the two vector-borne diseases climbing to 30 even as the number of affected people has crossed 2,800.

“Many of the patients diagnosed in Delhi are coming from NCR region and so fever clinics could also be set up there. We are resolving this matter with Haryana and other governments in the NCR.

“I have spoken to Haryana government (and U.P.) on this and our officers are working on it and in touch with them,” he said.

Mr. Nadda said adequate numbers of fever clinics are also operating in the central government hospitals for treating the upsurge of patients.

“Have assured all support to the Delhi government and the governments of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana for tackling the rising cases of dengue and chikungunya,” Mr. Nadda said.

Seven of the 12 chikungunya victims belonged to Uttar Pradesh, including two from Ghaziabad, and five from Delhi.

The Union Health Minister during the meeting with Mr. Jain also assured that while they have adequate strength of beds in the central government-run hospitals, all measures will be taken to enhance them.

“No patient is being turned away without treatment in these hospitals. There is no shortage of doctors, paramedical staff, drugs, testing kits, labs etc, for treatment of the patients,” Mr. Nadda said.