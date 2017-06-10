Jaipur foot being displayed in Atlanta

more-in

The world-famous Jaipur Foot, which has helped over 16 lakh persons with disabilities around the world, will be displayed at the Rotary International celestial convention in Atlanta, U.S. The four-day conference began in Atlanta on Saturday.

A two-member team of Bhagwan Mahaveer Vikalang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS) — the makers of Jaipur Foot — has reached Atlanta to showcase the prosthetic limb. The Jaipur Foot will be shown in the city where an endowment for “doing good in the world” was created at a Rotary Convention in 1917. The foundation has grown and spent more than $3 billion on various projects during the last 100 years.

BMVSS honorary secretary Deependra Mehta said the Jaipur Foot would be seen by about 60,000 Rotarians from all over the world. In view of Jaipur Foot’s unique identity as a low-cost prosthetic, the Rotary International has provided a suitable area for its display at the Atlanta convention centre.

Dr. Mehta said the visitors could help the physically challenged in their respective countries by holding fitting camps. The BMVSS has organised such camps in 29 countries.