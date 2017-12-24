Gene editing technology used to prevent hearing loss in mice

more-in

In a first, scientists have used a gene editing tool, CRISPR-Cas9 to prevent progressive deafness in mice, an advance that may help cure genetic hearing impairments in humans.

A single treatment involving injection of a genome editing cocktail prevented progressive hearing loss in young animals that would have otherwise gone deaf, David R. Liu from Harvard University said.

Since the study was performed in mice, the implications for treating humans are still unclear. “We hope that the work will one day inform the development of a cure for certain forms of genetic deafness in people,” he added.

Nearly half of all cases of deafness have a genetic root, but treatment options are limited. That is because, until recently, researchers did not have the technology to directly treat the underlying problem: the genetic mutations that sabotage hearing.

One such mutation is in a gene called Tmc1. A single error in this gene causes the loss of the inner ear’s hair cells over time.These delicate bristle-covered cells help detect sound: sound waves bend the bristles, like stalks of wheat in the wind; hair cells then convert that physical information into nerve signals that travel to the brain. Just one copy of a mutated Tmc1 gene causes progressive hearing loss leading to profound deafness, both in humans and in mice. Researchers surmised that destroying the mutated copy of the gene.

They injected the CRISPR-based tool into the inner ears of infant mice with the hearing loss mutation. After eight weeks, hair cells in treated ears resembled those in healthy animals - densely packed and tufted with hairlike bundles. The hair cells of untreated mice, in contrast, looked damaged and sparse. On average, after four weeks, treated ears could hear sounds about 15 decibels lower than untreated ears. “That’s roughly the difference between a quiet conversation and a garbage disposal,” Dr.Liu explained.

In humans, such a change could make a major difference in hearing-loss patients’ quality of life, he said. Scientists still have a long way to go before trying this approach in humans. However, if applicable, the treatment could be best during childhood as hair cell loss in the inner ear is progressive and irreversible.