Exercise and stave off heart disease

It is often said that in the context of lifestyle diseases, while “genetics loads the gun, [one’s] lifestyle pulls the trigger.” This means that an unhealthy lifestyle can easily trigger diabetes and heart disease among those genetically predisposed to them. Now, a study has shown that even if one is genetically prone to diabetes or heart disease, one can reduce the risks by following a healthy lifestyle.

In recent years, several genomic studies have identified genes that are linked with a risk of obesity, diabetes and heart disease among different population groups. Such findings make people neglect their lifestyles as they wonder why they should bother given that they are genetically predisposed to these diseases. However, a new Indo-British study debunks this atleast in the case of Indians.

The study has found that people who are genetically more prone to develop diabetes and heart disease can reduce their risk with modification in their lifestyle such as a consumption of healthy food and taking part in physical activity.

The study was conducted in Chennai, which is considered to be India’s diabetes capital. The participants, who followed a low fat diet, reported higher levels of good cholesterol or HDL despite carrying a gene that earlier studies had shown to increase the risk of diabetes. The researchers looked at two gene variants, MC4R and TCF7L2, known to increase the risk of metabolic disorders among study participants who are part of an ongoing study called Chennai Urban Rural Epidemiology Study (CURES).

“We examined if the association between MC4R and TCF7L2 genes, and cardio-metabolic traits is modified by dietary factors and physical activity,” explained Dr. Vimal S. Karani, a member of the research team. “We found that individuals who consumed a low-fat diet had higher levels of good cholesterol despite carrying the risky gene variant. In particular, those who consumed a diet low in polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFA) had higher levels of good cholesterol despite carrying the same TCF7L2 gene variant.”

Besides analysing genomic data, the researchers evaluated dietary habits through a ‘food frequency questionnaire’ consisting of 222 different foods. It included information about portion size and frequency as well. In the same way, physical activity was measured. Individuals were categorised as “vigorously active” when they both exercised and engaged in demanding work activities, while those in the “moderately active” group either exercised or carried out heavy physical work. The rest were separated into a “sedentary group”. The study results have been published in the journal, PLOS One. — India Science Wire