A study in mice combining two inhibitor drugs for treatment of Chronic myeloid leukaemia (CML) can not only stop the disease completely but also significantly lower treatment cost. CML is a cancer of the white blood cells accounting for 20 per cent of adult leukaemia. Researchers combined the BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) with another inhibitor drug known as venetoclax and observed encouraging response and cure rates for both the chronic phase of the disease and its fatal end-stage phase called blast crisis. BCR-ABL inhibitors are the current standard-of-care treatment allowing most patients to remain in remission, but they do not entirely eradicate the cancer cells. In some patients, the cancer returns in a form that is untreatable. Approximately 1,00,000 patients in the U.S. are kept on life- long TKI therapy at a cost of $100,000 (Rs.60,00,000 approximately) annually, a treatment that is unaffordable for many patients. — Science Translational Medicine.