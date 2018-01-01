Health

‘Diabetes drug to treat Alzheimer’s’

A drug created to treat type 2 diabetes could be used to fight Alzheimer’s disease, say scientists who found that the medicine significantly reversed memory loss in mice.

The research, published in the journal Brain Research, could bring substantial improvements in the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease through the use of a drug originally created to treat type 2 diabetes.

The treatment “holds clear promise of being developed into a new treatment for chronic neurodegenerative disorders,” said Professor Christian Holscher, Lancaster University.

