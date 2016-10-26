A control room (with telephone numbers 011-23384190 and 09448324121) has been set up

In the wake of the bird flu scare in Delhi and other parts, the Centre today set up a high-level committee to monitor the situation and help state governments take steps to contain the disease.

A control room (with telephone numbers 011-23384190 and 09448324121) has been set up in the Department of Animal Husbandry, Union Agriculture Ministry to provide advice and help round the clock.

As per available reports from other states, the disease incidence is in control, the ministry said and noted that full support is being provided to the Delhi government in this regard.

Viral disease of birds

Avian influenza, commonly called bird flu, is an infectious viral disease of birds. Most avian influenza viruses do not infect humans but some of them can cause serious infections in people.

Birds in Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Kerala have tested positive for avian influenza AH5N8, which according to the World Health Organization (WHO) is considered less risky of being transmitted to humans. But the government is taking no chances.

“The Centre has constituted a committee headed by Joint Commissioner, Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairy and Fisheries (DADF) to maintain constant vigil on the situation arising out of avian influenza (H5N8),” the Union Agriculture Ministry said in a statement.

Besides monitoring the situation, the committee will assist the state governments in taking steps to contain the spread of avian influenza, it said.

The committee will have representatives from Ministry of Health, Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, Department of Agriculture Research and Extension (DARE) and the Delhi government, it added.

Munialappa, Joint Commissioner in the Animal Husbandry Department, has been named the nodal officer and will be available to provide advice and help round the clock.

National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD), Indian Veterinary Research Institute and four regional laboratories have been directed to give assistance to the state governments and get samples tested in an emergency response manner, the statement said.

On bird flu situation in Delhi, the Centre said it is providing full support to the state government to contain and control the disease incidence. Daily meetings are being held to advise the state governments in case of emergency.

No further test results are presently required by Delhi government to continue with its bio-security measures for implementing the National Action Plan for Control and Containment of the Avian Influenza, 2015 guidelines, it added.