Bill plans synergies among medical streams

Doctors pursuing the Indian systems of medicine, including Ayurveda, and homoeopathy may be allowed to practise allopathy after clearing a bridge course, says a Bill introduced in the Lok Sabha.

The National Medical Commission Bill, 2017, which seeks to replace the Medical Council of India (MCI) with a new body, was moved by the government in the House on Friday.

Clause 49 of the Bill calls for a joint sitting of the National Medical Commission, the Central Council of Homoeopathy and the Central Council of Indian Medicine at least once a year “to enhance the interface between homoeopathy, Indian Systems of Medicine and modern systems of medicine”.

The Bill has also proposed that specific educational modules or programmes for developing bridges across the various systems and promotion of medical pluralism, can be done with the approval of all the members present in the joint sitting.

It provides for the constitution of four autonomous boards entrusted with conducting undergraduate and postgraduate education, assessment and rating of medical institutions and registration of practitioners under the National Medical Commission.

The commission will have a government-nominated chairman and members, and the board members will be selected by a search committee under the Cabinet Secretary, it says.

A 25-member commission will replace the elected MCI, the Bill says.

The proposed measure has been strongly opposed by the Indian Medical Association (IMA), which claimed that it will “cripple” the functioning of the profession by making it answerable to the bureaucracy and non-medical administrators.

The Bill also proposes a common entrance exam and licentiate (exit) exam which all medical graduates will have to clear to get practising licences. The licentiate (exit) examination will have to be conducted within three years after Parliament passes it.