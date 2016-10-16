A round up of this week's news in the science and health sector

An ancient mariner

The Greenland shark — a 5-metre-long predator that may live more than 400 years — according to a new study, is the longest lived vertebrate by at least a century. According to researchers, the longevity of the sharks is such that females are not ready to reproduce until after they hit their 156th birthday. In the 1930s, a fisheries biologist in Greenland tagged more than 400, only to discover that the sharks grow only about 1 centimetre a year.

After that, researchers employed an unusual technique: They looked for high amounts of carbon-14, a heavy isotope left behind by nuclear bomb testing in the mid-1950s. Extra carbon from the resulting “bomb pulse” had infiltrated ocean ecosystems by the early 1960s, meaning that inert body parts formed during this time — in particular eye lenses — also have more of the heavy element. Using this technique, the researchers concluded that two of their sharks — both less than 2.2 meters long — were born after the 1960s. One other small shark was born right around 1963.

The team used these well-dated sharks as starting points for a growth curve that could estimate the ages of the other sharks based on their sizes. To do this, they started with the fact that newborn Greenland sharks are 42 cm long and the researchers correlated radiocarbon dates with shark length to calculate the age of their sharks. The oldest was 392 plus or minus 120 years, they report says in Science. That makes Greenland sharks the longest lived vertebrates on record by a huge margin; the next oldest is the bowhead whale, at 211 years old. And given the size of most pregnant females — close to 4 m — they are at least 150 years old before they have young, the group estimates. — ScienceMag

Antibody therapy with promise

Researchers have long sought strategies that would allow people to stop taking their antiretroviral (ARV) drugs without the virus rebounding — a functional rather than complete cure, because patients would still harbour the virus which integrates its genes into the DNA of a host’s cells. Yet save for a few notable exceptions, almost everyone who has stopped taking ARVs has seen the virus jump back to high levels a few weeks later. To keep the virus at bay, HIV-infected people must take ARVs for life. Described in Science, a team led by immunologist Aftab Ansari of the Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta, U.S., details infecting eight monkeys with SIV, the simian version of HIV, treating them with ARVs, and then infusing them with an antibody similar to an approved drug for Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis that targets a receptor on the immune cell surfaces known as α4ß7. More than nine months after the ARVs and antibody treatments were stopped, all eight animals had low or undetectable levels of SIV in their blood. “The results knocked us out, they were so stunning,” says co-author Anthony Fauci, an immunologist who heads the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) in Bethesda, Maryland, U.S. — ScienceMag

Placebo effect without deception

Conventional medical wisdom has long held that placebo effects depend on patients’ belief that they are getting pharmacologically active medication. A paper published recently in the journal Pain is the first to demonstrate that patients who knowingly took a placebo in conjunction with traditional treatment for lower back pain saw more improvement than those given traditional treatment alone.

“These findings turn our understanding of the placebo effect on its head,” says joint senior author Ted Kaptchuk, director of the Program for Placebo Studies and the Therapeutic Encounter at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and an associate professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School. “This new research demonstrates that the placebo effect is not necessarily elicited by patients’ conscious expectation that they are getting an active medicine, as long thought. Taking a pill in the context of a patient-clinician relationship — even if you know it’s a placebo — is a ritual that changes symptoms and probably activates regions of the brain that modulate symptoms.” — Eureka

Ecuador is ‘most empathetic’

A first-of-its-kind study that ranks nations “by empathy” puts Ecuador as the “most empathetic nation in the world”. The researchers analysed the data from an online survey on empathy completed by more than 104,000 people from around the world. The survey measured people’s compassion for others and their tendency to imagine others’ point of view. Countries with small sample sizes were excluded (including most nations in Africa). All told, 63 countries were ranked in the study. After Ecuador, Saudi Arabia is at number 2 followed by Peru, Denmark, the United Arab Emirates, Korea, the United States, Taiwan, Costa Rica and Kuwait. The study was conducted at Michigan State University, U.S. — Eureka