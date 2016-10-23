Onions and the cancer fight

A new study has found that a compound found in onions has anti-ovarian cancer properties. The study was conducted by researchers at the Kumamoto University in Japan and has been published in Scientific Reports. According to the team, a 2014 review from the World Health Organisation revealed that epithelial ovarian cancer (EOC) is the most common type of ovarian cancer. With a five-year survival rate of approximately 40 per cent, effective treatments for the illness are needed. About 80 per cent of patients with EOC have a relapse after initial chemotherapy treatment. However the researchers found that the growth of EOCs slowed down after the team introduced ONA, a natural compound in onion. They also discovered that ONA inhibited pro-tumour activities of myeloid-derived suppressor cells (MDSC), which the researchers say are linked with the suppression of the anti-tumour immune response of host lymphocytes.

A digital childhood

Paediatricians say it is not bad for children to use media... depending on how it is used. It’s not so bad to hand your child an iPad once in a while depending on how it’s used. Playing a game together or Skyping with grandma? That’s OK. Helping your little one calm down or trying to keep peace in the house? Not so much. New guidelines announced by the American Academy of Pediatrics recently say parents not only need to pay attention to the amount of time children spend on digital media but also how, when and where they use it. For children between ages 2 to 5, media should be limited to one hour a day, the statement says, and it should involve high-quality programming or something parents and children can view or engage with together. With the exception of video-chatting, digital media should also be avoided in children younger than 18 months old. “Digital media has become an inevitable part of childhood for many infants, toddlers and preschoolers, but research is limited on how this affects their development,” says one of the lead authors of the statement Jenny Radesky, M.D., a developmental behavioural expert and paediatrician at University of Michigan C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital, U.S.

Down the line?

Uncertainty about your social rank might be bad for your health. Having strong social connections has many benefits, from splitting the tab on a pizza to having someone with whom to binge watch Netflix. But for rhesus macaque monkeys at the California National Primate Research Center (CNPRC) at UC Davis, uncertainty about where they rank in their social order may mean the difference between being healthy or not. In a recent study published in the scientific journal PeerJ, centre researchers showed that having an uncertain position in the rhesus social hierarchy may be harmful to the health of those at the top of the hierarchy but not necessarily for those at the bottom.

The team found that social rank and rank uncertainty predicted key risk factors for poor health, specifically pro-inflammatory proteins (C-reactive protein, interleukin-6, and tumor necrosis factor-alpha) which are risk factors for chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disease and diabetes. The researchers discovered that high ranking monkeys with low certainty of their social status showed higher markers of inflammation, which can be a sign of a chronic disease state such as diabetes, than those with very certain status. So high-ranking monkeys may experience some health risks, but only when their position is questionable and they are consequently at risk of losing their status.

Preschoolers correct speaking mistakes and their speech

One of the differences between adults and preschoolers when it comes to private speech is that adults typically talk to themselves in their heads, while preschoolers talk to themselves aloud, particularly while playing or working on a task. Private speech is a good thing for a child’s cognitive development; however, it may be important that children monitor and repair errors in their speech, even when talking to themselves. Louis Manfra, assistant professor in the College of Human Environmental Sciences at the University of Missouri, U.S. found that children do, in fact, monitor their speech for errors, even without a listener. Manfra says parents and caregivers might encourage preschool-aged children to monitor their private speech by demonstrating such behaviour in their own aloud private speech.