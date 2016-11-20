A silk protein-derived product developed by a Bengaluru-based company promises to be a cleaner alternative to the traditional dressing for wounds

At a time when the silk industry is reeling under the impact of cheap imports from China, a Bengaluru-based company has developed a silk protein-derived product which can be used in place of the traditional dressing for wounds. The dressing is produced from cut cocoons after the silkworm has left the cocoon, and so is a cleaner alternative to collagen dressings, currently the only form of dressing other than skin grafts, which actively help in healing of wounds.

Traditionally, cocoons are boiled in hot water to help separate the thread, killing the silkworm inside. The product Fibroheal was developed by Sericare, a division of Health Line Private Limited. It uses silk protein to enhance wound healing. “Unlike conventional gauze, the dressing simulates cell growth due to the properties of silk,” says Bharat Tandon, managing director of Sericare, who holds a patent for the technology.

Growing use across India



The product has received support from the Department of Biotechnology, Government of India, and is being used in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, Command Hospital, Bengaluru, and Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research, Puducherry.

The Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Department of Victoria Hospital, Bengaluru, has been using silk protein dressing for treating burn victims for the past year and a half with considerable success. “Silk protein dressing can be used in place of collagen dressing, which is prepared from bovine intestine, as cocoons are natural and easily available. It acts in the same manner as collagen, reducing the pain and helping in wound healing,” says Ramesh K.T., Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Department, Victoria Hospital. Every day, the dressing is used for three to four cases. So far, no side effect has been reported, adds Dr. Ramesh.

If silk protein derivatives gain in popularity, this could bring good tidings to sericulture farmers, says Vivek Mishra, general manager at Sericare. “Karnataka produces 60 per cent of silk in India. Growers struggle to get a decent price for their cocoons because of cheap Chinese imports, and as their market is restricted to the textile industry. If this could be extended to the healthcare sector, it would greatly increase demand,” says Mr. Mishra. The price of the dressing ranges from Rs.90 for a 5x5 sq. cm piece to Rs.1,000 for the largest size.

Encouraging results



A clinical trial at AIIMS conducted by Sushma Sagar and her colleagues with the Department of Trauma Surgery showed favourable results. The dressing was applied on the donor area (area from which skin graft is taken to apply to raw area) of 30 patients (60 donor sites in all). “Usually, when we take a skin graft, we apply paraffin gauze on the wound and remove the dressing after 14 days. In this case, we harvested skin graft and applied dressing in two parts, one being paraffin dressing and the other the silk protein dressing,” says Dr. Sagar. The doctors observed that dressing removal was less painful for the silk protein dressing and healing took place faster, often within seven to nine days. “When operating on young children or women, or where cosmetic appearance is a factor, I opt for silk protein dressing. It is also cost-effective,” she adds.

Another study by Amol R. Pardol and team from the Veterinary College, Hebbal showed that silk protein films promote wound healing. The veterinary college was involved in animal trials for the product.

