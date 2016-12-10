The insurance mindset

A friend of mine, a guide and a mentor, whose father spent several years in senior leadership in an insurance company, told me once that he was uncomfortable with insurance policies that were issued to people. His discomfort was with the fact that insurance policy documents always first highlight exclusions before highlighting benefits.

His contention was that, in first saying all that which was negative, the insurance policy took away the joy from the investor, for the purchaser of the policy would have to face all that he was not going to get in taking the policy than what he was going to gain.

This reminded me of the manner in which individuals who purport to give feedback often say all the negatives about the individual before they pay a compliment. Thus, they rob the beneficiary of their feedback of feeling joyful or even being open to receive feedback.

I recently acted in a play and when I called up a member of the audience who I knew witnessed the play, her first few comments to me were about all that was missing in the drama. After having shared what she disliked, she went on to compliment the playwright and the director. Yet, for me as the recipient, I had already switched off listening to her as she paid her compliments, for all that which remained with me was her rubbishing the play first.

It is paramount for each of us to remember that it is more salutary to first give our positive impressions or positive feedback to an individual before we launch on the negatives. If we cannot appreciate what is good in people, we have no right to merely rubbish them. Each of us is a blend of positives, and perhaps not so savoury qualities, and it is important that people who engage with us attempt to see both sides of us.