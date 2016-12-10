Staying fit for ever and ever

more-in

Group 1: People who have played sports all their life

These are folks who have played seriously since their childhood -- either as part of their school, college, club or something more serious that leads to a career. But, they take their sport seriously. They love to play and play hard when they are on the field. You will notice that most of these people are in good shape.

Group 2: People who do hard physical labour for a living

I am talking about those who work at construction sites or as fitness coaches and trainers, porters and others who do physical work to earn a living. You will notice that they too, like group 1, do not carry too much fat and are definitely strong. What is interesting here is that this strength is not just a result of any physical training they may be doing, but a side effect of the consistent physical labour they do day-to-day. Even fitness professionals, who train regularly gain so more strength and skill from their daily work.

Group 3: People who used to be very active

You know who I am referring to - retired sports people or body-builders, friends who were crazy about fitness or sport once and of course, the guys and girls who stopped caring about their fitness after a certain stage in their life like marriage or parenthood. You will notice a couple of things here - one, the fact that they have slowly packed on the pounds over the years and, two, their ability to still move quite well. This group is an example of what happens when you stop working on your fitness levels. Their muscle memory is still active and that helps them move well. But the decrease in activity without a decrease in food consumption has caused the fat gain.

Being a dynamic system, the human body requires us to work on it constantly and consistently. Whether you like it or not, that’s just how it is. Consistency is the holy grail of fitness. It does not matter if you are not a sports person or don’t particularly enjoy any one type of training. You need not specialise in anything at all. Try as many activities, sports and programmes as you please and jump as often as you want to. It’s okay to be a generalist. But be consistent about it and stay fit forever.