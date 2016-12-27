Going electric made easy

On a business trip to China a couple of years ago, Ajeet Kumar, founder and CEO of R2H Motors, was amazed at electric bikes outnumbering bikes running on petrol and diesel. That got him thinking and resulted in the development of the eRide electric bikes, with the help of crowdfunding platform, Fueladream.

Ajeet says, “I was born and brought up in rural India. I have worked in many manufacturing industries, and have experience of more than two decades in the automotive industry. I was looking at building something that will offer a sustainable commute option on our roads, that are choking with traffic and pollution. We felt that an electric bike will provide solutions to both these issues. We wanted to make something like the electric bike, not restricted only to the super rich. We have modelled it as a product for the masses.”

Talking about the bikes, he says, “The bike is available in two varieties. The eRL 50 has a LED speedometer and display and can go for up to 50 kilometres without pedalling. The eRL 90 is equipped with a comprehensive LCD display with information like power indicator, battery charge status indicator and speedometer and lets you travel for more than 90 kilometres without pedalling.

The bike offers the convenience of electric motor power and can also be used as a conventional bike.

In electric mode, the bike can be ridden at a speed of 25 kilometers per hour and can also be pedalled like a normal bike. The bike weighs around 25 kg and comes equipped with Shimano gears, with disc brakes at the front and rear wheel and a front shock absorber.

“We felt that better suspension and braking is necessary, since the bike travels at higher speeds as compared to regular cycles,” says Ajeet. “All the materials have been sourced locally, barring the lithium ion batteries and the gear set. We have placed the battery below the seat. It not only makes the battery long-lasting, but also prevents people from stealing the batteries. The batteries are easily detachable and users can get it charged at home or their offices. Sourcing most of the materials locally has given us more flexibility to build a sturdier bike that is more equipped for Indian roads.”

The bikes are priced from Rs.23,000 onwards and are available to order at the crowdfunding platform.