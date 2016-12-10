For Hot locks in the Cold

When Christmas bells are ringing in and the New Year is just round the corner, one wants to look bright and celebratory. Unfortunately, the harsh sun of the winter day can make you end up with that frizzy tangle and flakes from the scalp, which may cause hindrance to you flaunting that crowning glory. However, a little care and patience can go a long way in ensuring rich, healthy hair.

Rohini Pandit, a dermatologist with Fortis Hospital, Bangalore, says, “The biggest problem one faces during winter is dryness of the hair. Especially, in a place like Bangalore, oiling the scalp is a must. The old-fashioned warm-oil head massage at least twice a week, can certainly help mitigate the problem of dandruff and an itchy scalp.”

Dandruff may lead to lumps or scabs on the head. Good old coconut oil is said to do the trick, but excessive oil application is not recommended. “People may tend to oil the scalp right after a wash, which can cause hair to lack lustre and end up matted.”

Another problem that comes our way during the winter is frizzy hair. “This can be taken care of by deep conditioning and usage of a mild shampoo,” adds Rohini. However, she adds that washing the hair more than twice a week in this season may lead to roughness. She instead advises the use of organic products for best results. “Winter is the wrong season to go for hair straightening, ironing, colouring or blow drying, as this will further suck the moisture out of the hair and damage the shafts,” adds the dermatologist. Tying the hair up in a simple way can bring down the frizz. To deal with split ends, she advises regular trimming.

She adds that one needs to drink plenty of water to keep the body and even your tresses hydrated. A healthy diet, she insists, leads to those healthy locks. Rohini further suggests: “A diet with good fat (HDL) and lots of greens should be ingested. Food rich in iron also must be consumed during this weather. Protein is also essential for hair growth and prevention of hair fall.” Nuts, lentils, eggs and citrus foods such as oranges and lemons are sure to add that extra lustre to your tresses.

So all it takes is a little extra step in your hair care routine and you will discover that you will not have to visit a saloon or a spa to fix your tress stress.

Try and experiment with hair masks made from oil, eggs and curd – all of which are easily available in your kitchen counter. It will replenish those strands and give them a long-lasting shine all through the winter.